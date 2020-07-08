Super League fixtures delayed again

Super League fixtures will not be released today.

Complications have resulted in competition officials from pushing back the release of the fixtures ahead of the competition’s restart.

Fixtures aren’t expected on Thursday either as work continues to finalise the fixtures.

Club officials met on Wednesday to discuss pay cut disputes running rife through Super League. It’s unclear whether the ongoing uncertainty has played a part in the decision to push back the date on fixtures being released.

The only fixtures known are those that will welcome back the season on August 2nd.

Hull KR will take on Toronto, St Helens will play Catalans and Leeds will play Huddersfield.