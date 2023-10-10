Super League Grand Final and Championship Grand Final officials announced

THE officials for the Super League Grand Final and Championship Grand Final have been announced.

Liam Moore has been appointed to referee a third consecutive Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old, who made history as the youngest ever Challenge Cup Final referee when he took charge of the 2020 clash between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils shortly after turning 25, will be supported by this year’s Cup Final referee Chris Kendall, who will be the video official.

Jonnie Roberts and Richard Thompson will be the touch judges.

Jack Smith has been appointed to referee the Betfred Championship Grand Final between Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, with Ben Thaler as the video referee.

Liam Rush will be one touch judge alongside Stephane Vincent, the leading French official who was a touch judge in last Friday’s Betfred Super League semi final between Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

Matt Ball has been appointed as the lead referee for the Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester on Sunday evening.

Ollie Cruickshank will be the referee, with David Butler and Becky Whiteley the touch judges.

Match Officials appointments, October 14-15

Betfred Super League Grand Final – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons – Saturday, 6pm, Old Trafford

Referee: Liam Moore

Video Referee: Chris Kendall

Touch Judges: Jonnie Roberts and Richard Thompson

Reserve Referee: Tom Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: Dean Bowmer

Betfred Championship Grand Final – Toulouse Olympique v London Broncos – Sunday, 230pm BST, Stade Ernest Wallon

Referee: Jack Smith

Video Referee: Ben Thaler

Touch Judges: Liam Rush and Stephane Vincent

Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Sunday, 530pm, Manchester

Lead: Matt Ball

Referee: Ollie Cruickshank

In Goal 1: David Butler

In Goal 2: Becky Whiteley

Reserve Referees: Jake Brook / Karli Wilkinson