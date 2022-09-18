Super League Grand Final coaches to battle again for inaugural women’s awards

The Women’s Super League Grand Final head coaches will battle it out again on Saturday (September 24) to be crowned as Coach of the Year.

For the first time, both a coach award and a Young Player of the Year prize will be handed out in the Women’s Super League, with the presentations to be made at Old Trafford before the men’s Grand Final.

Lindsay Anfield (York City Knights) and Lois Forsell (Leeds Rhinos) saw their sides compete for the league title yesterday (Sunday), with Leeds coming out on top, and both have been nominated for the coaching prize after impressive seasons.

Anfield’s Knights won the League Leaders’ Shield while Forsell has led the Rhinos to both of this year’s major finals.

But they will also have to compete against Lee Westwood, whose Warrington Wolves side won their play-off final yesterday for a place in Group One following an unbeaten league season.

Meanwhile all three of the contenders for the first Young Player of the Year award come from the Super League Grand Finalists.

Leeds duo Keara Bennett and Fran Goldthorp have been shortlisted alongside York’s Hollie Dodd, for a prize which was open to players aged 19 or younger on January 1.

The Woman of Steel will be awarded separately on Thursday (September 22), with former winners Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos) and Jodie Cunningham (St Helens) on a six-player shortlist.

Cunningham’s teammate Amy Hardcastle is also in contention along with York trio Dodd, Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley.

