Super League hooker rejects NRL approach for 2026

A Super League hooker has rejected an approach from an NRL club for the 2026 season.

The identity of the number nine has not been revealed, but The Daily Telegraph has reported: “Which Super League hooker rejected an approach to sign with an NRL club for 2026? He is now likely to stay with his club.”

Of course, there could be a number of options of Super League hookers that are out of contract at the end of 2025 who could fall into the category.

Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape is one such player, with the Papua New Guinea international taking Super League by storm, with St George Illawarra Dragons boss Shane Flanagan a long-term admirer of the hooker.

Also out of contract at the end of 2025 are Huddersfield Giants pair Thomas Deakin and Zac Woolford, with the latter having only signed a one-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Woolford had been with the Canberra Raiders before making the move to Super League.

