Super League in last gasp reworking of this weekend’s fixtures

Super League are reshuffling this weekend’s fixtures, with St Helens now set to take on Castleford.

TotalRL understands the competition organisers are putting together a new set of fixtures in light of Hull FC and Salford being unable to play this weekend after six Hull FC players and two members of their coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Salford have also gone into quarantine as a result meaning their games could not take place this weekend.

As a result, there has been a dramatic rework of the fixtures to enable four games to take place over the weekend.

Sky Sports updated their TV listings which showed a revised set of fixtures.

Saturday

Wakefield v Catalans (4.15 ko)

Huddersfield v Warrington (6.30 ko)

Sunday

St Helens v Castleford (4.15 ko)

Wigan v Leeds (6.30 ko)

Confirmation is expected later today.