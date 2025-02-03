Super League-linked halfback Anthony Milford finds shock new club

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED halfback Anthony Milford has found a shock new club following his exit out of the NRL.

Milford, who was heavily rumoured to be joining the Leigh Leopards last season, has linked up with the Souths Logan Magpies in the Hostplus Cup.

The move comes after NRL side Dolphins opted not to renew his contract for 2025, following a two-season stint that included 13 first-grade appearances under Wayne Bennett.

That being said, the 29-year-old halfback isn’t ruling out an NRL return, with the Magpies the feeder team for his former NRL side, Brisbane Broncos.

“It is what it is. We’ll see what happens, whatever happens, happens,” Milford told The Courier-Mail.

Milford will also take up a coaching role with Souths, working with 13 to 16-year-olds in the Magpies’ player development program.