Super League-linked halfback finds new club for 2023

SUPER LEAGUE-linked halfback Brandon Wakeham has found a new club for 2023.

After being let go by the Canterbury Bulldogs, the Fijian international has signed on the dotted line for the Wests Tigers despite being heavily linked with a move to Super League.

The 24-year-old debuted back in 2019 in the NRL, but has failed to nail down a first-team spot with the Bulldogs despite being at Belmore for four years.

Ahead of his first training session with his new teammates on Tuesday, Wakeham said he wants to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wests Tigers and I can’t wait to get stuck into training,” Wakeham said.

“My first impressions of the club have been brilliant.

“I can’t wait to learn off Tim (Sheens – head coach) and Benji (Marshall – assistant coach) and all the coaching staff, and I think this move will have a positive impact on me and my game.”

Head coach Tim Sheens said: “He’s a talented young player and a welcome addition to our club.”

Wakeham had been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere but with Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards filling their overseas quotas, a potential transfer has looked increasingly unlikely.