Two rugby league games to be broadcast live on YouTube this weekend

WITH the clock winding down to the start of the Super League, Championship, League One and NRL seasons, rugby league fans will be rubbing their hands at the potential on their television screens in the next month.

Before then, teams are already locked in pre-season games with the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers going head to head this weekend as well as Whitehaven and Castleford Tigers.

Whilst those games will not be available to watch other than in the flesh, two other rugby league games will be free to view on Saturday evening.

The French Elite One league has been taking the sport by storm in recent months with the likes of ex-Super League stars Tony Gigot, Hakim Miloudi, Maxime Puech and Morgan Escare all making the move back to their native country to play domestic rugby league.

Alongside that quartet are the likes of James Maloney, Jason Clark and Mitch Garbutt – all of whom made their name in the NRL and Super League.

Now on Saturday there will be two blockbusting games to watch on YouTube as Lezignan take on Toulouse Elite 1 with a 5pm (GMT) kick-off and then Albi hosting Pia with a 6pm (GMT) kick-off.

Saturday 28th January

4:55pm YouTube – youtube.com/watch…..

French Elite 1

5:00pm Lezignan v Toulouse Elite 1

​Saturday 28th January

5:55pm YouTube – youtube.com/watch…..

French Elite 1

6:00pm Albi v SM Pia

Credit to RugbyleagueonTV.com for their brilliant work.