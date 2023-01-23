Ex-Super League stars hail Leigh Leopards following confirmation of world-renowned band Scouting For Girls for Salford Red Devils opener

IT’S fair to say that the Leigh Leopards have been attracting the media attention in recent months.

Following promotion, a rebrand last October from the Centurions to the Leopards and the announcement of ten new signings, Leigh have been in the public eye for all the right reasons.

Owner Derek Beaumont has bankrolled a return to the top flight and has backed head of rugby Chris Chester and head coach Adrian Lam with notable signings including Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele.

Aside from that, Beaumont has also been bringing in record sponsorship deals with the Leopards rebrand proving to be a major hit amongst businesses.

As well as that, ahead of the Leopards’ Super League opener against the Salford Red Devils, the Lancashire club has announced Scouting For Girls – the 2008 Grand Final entertainment – as the pre-match entertainment.

SHE’S SO LOVELEIGH… the ‘cat is out the bag’! We will be welcoming @Scouting4Girls to LSV for our season opener! #bestfreakinnightofmylife pic.twitter.com/bQ9aFCNmLk — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) January 21, 2023

Formed in 2005, the London band has achieved eight top 40 singles, sold over 2,000,000 records and received over 1 billion streams – not exactly a mean feat by the Leopards to lure this entertainment to the Leigh Sports Village!

And it’s fair to say that the rugby league fraternity has been suitably impressed, including former Super League stars Paul Cooke and Barrie McDermott.

Cooke, a stalwart on both sides of the Humber river, and Leeds Rhinos hero McDermott took to social media to express their pleasure at seeing Leigh bringing more attention to the game.

McDermott tweeted and challenged other top flight clubs to impress: “Well done @LeighRLFC_ now THATS pre match entertainment 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 over to the other clubs….”

Well done @LeighRLFC_ now THATS pre match entertainment 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 over to the other clubs…. — Barrie McDermott 🏉 (@RLBarrieMc10) January 21, 2023

McDermott wasn’t the only rugby league legend to profess his support, with Cooke tweeting: “Doing great things on and off the field @LeighRLFC_ and @derek_beaumont 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Doing great things on and off the field @LeighRLFC_ and @derek_beaumont 👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/AScxNAkR0g — Paul Cooke (@pcooke06) January 21, 2023

That likely won’t be the only trick that Beaumont has up his sleeve for round one as well as the rest of the home games at the Leigh Sports Village in 2023.