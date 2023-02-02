Super League-linked NRL star Josh Mansour spotted training at surprise club

SUPER LEAGUE-linked NRL star Josh Mansour has been spotted at training at a surprise club following an uncertain period in his career.

After departing the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the end of 2022, Mansour has been a free agent but travelled to England as part of the Lebanon Rugby League World Cup squad.

During the World Cup, Mansour was linked with a move to Super League after admitting he had been enjoying his time in the northern hemisphere.

That being said, nothing materialised in terms of a move to the UK and he has now been spotted in training with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

General Manager at the Belmore club, Phil ‘Gus’ Gould, snapped a photo of the Lebanese winger before tweeting out the photo with the caption: “Interesting spectator at Bulldog training today…”

Interesting spectator at Bulldog training today .. ⁦@NRL_Bulldogs⁩ pic.twitter.com/R0jiESdefm — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) February 2, 2023

Whether or not a move to Canterbury is on the cards, the winger would be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs with the likes of Jacob Kiraz, Braidon Burns and Jayden Okunbor fighting for the places out wide alongside Josh Addo-Carr.

Debuting in 2012 for the Penrith Panthers, ‘The Sauce’ played over 150 games for the Blue Mountains club before leaving for the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Mansour played just 16 times for Souths over a two-year period, but it now looks as though the 32-year-old has a new club.