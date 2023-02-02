Super League winger Tom Johnstone’s retirement confession after head knock and concussion ordeal

THE current debate surrounding concussions and head knocks is one that has increased tenfold in recent years.

There is an old clip of former Castleford forward Ronnie Gibbs on YouTube being knocked out and then being given the ‘magic sponge’ before returning to action, stumbling all over the field.

Nowadays, there would be an assessment by a doctor, a Head Injury Assessment and, if necessary, a concussion protocol of 12 days before being able to return to rugby league action.

For Super League winger Tom Johnstone, the reality of a number of concussions changed his outlook on the sport and head knocks.

“It was a crazy ride for me because I’d never experienced anything of the sort,” Johnstone said on the Sky Sports Round Table Podcast.

“I’ve had a few knee injuries and things like that, but it’s a different take on it. What happened to me was I just got a blow to the head which seemed like nothing.

“It was just a glance. I was taken off for an HIA (Head Injury Assessment), and I knew in myself I wasn’t right. I could barely balance.

“But I was saying ‘I’m alright, I’m fine, let me back out.’ The doctor ended up stepping in and took me out of the game.

“Mentally I probably knew I wasn’t ok and probably shouldn’t have played that game, but I went to the default that ‘I can’t let my brothers down,’ we’d been training all pre-season, I’ve started the season on fire I need to play this game.

“I went for a try in the corner and bashed my head. I still don’t remember the 40 minutes of that game.

“For the next 12 weeks, I had a very turbulent ride – not what was going on, I had headaches constantly, not being able to do the simplest activities like going for a walk with my missus and child or even watch TV.

“It was a really scary time, and it changed my whole outlook on the game.”

It was during those times that Johnstone contemplated retiring from rugby league due to the risk of another concussion.

“I had a sit down with my partner and said ‘do I want to do this anymore?’.

“Even when I was going into the next game after being cleared of the concussion, I was questioning whether it was worth the risk of it happening again.

“I came to the conclusion that I’m going to be messed up from rugby and have issues, but as long as I’m smart as I can be with it, take my time and work with it, and if the game moves forward with gumshields and other aspects and if I’m given the right information and you make the decision it may happen then it’s on you.”