Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell names six new signings in side for Leigh Leopards clash

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell has named six new signings in his squad that will take on the Leigh Leopards this weekend.

The game will also double up as Ben Currie’s Testimonial fixture at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 4 February with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Paul Vaughan, Josh McGuire, Gil Dudson, Josh Drinkwater and Matty Russell will all start against the Leopards this Saturday with Sam Kasiano also set to get his first run out for the Wire from the substitutes’ bench.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Matt Dufty, Matty Russell, Peter Mata’utia, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Ashton, George Williams, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Danny Walker, Paul Vaughan, Ben Currie, Matty Nicholson, Josh McGuire

Substitutes: Josh Thewlis, James Harrison, Daryl Clark, Sam Kasiano, Tom Mikaele, Greg Minikin