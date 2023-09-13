Super League-linked St George Illawarra Dragons forward released “to take up another opportunity”

SUPER LEAGUE-linked St George Illawarra Dragons forward Zane Musgrove has been released “to take up another opportunity”.

The powerful prop was linked with the Warrington Wolves earlier in the 2023 season, but the Cheshire club instead chose to take up a return for Thomas Mikaele.

Now Musgrove is just one of a number of St George players that hasn’t made the cut under new boss Shane Flanagan for 2024 and beyond, despite him having another year left on his contract.

The club stated: “The Dragons can confirm Zane Musgrove has been granted a release from the final year of his playing contract to take up another opportunity.

“All the best with the next chapter Zane!”

Musgrove made his debut in the NRL for the South Sydney Rabbitohs back in 2016, playing 27 times before making the move to Wests Tigers in 2020.

There, the 27-year-old made 35 appearances but made the decision to sign for the Dragons ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

He has played just 11 games for the Red Vee.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.