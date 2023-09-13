Ex-Scotland rugby union international Greg Laidlaw helping out Super League club

THE links between rugby league and rugby union continue to grow as the overlap between both codes has seen the likes of Jason Robinson, Andy Farrell, Shaun Edwards and Chris Ashton ply their trade in the 13-man and 15-man games.

Now, former Scotland rugby union international Greg Laidlaw has been helping out with the Catalans Dragons this week with the French club known for their invitations to rugby union officials and coaches such as Edwards, whilst sporting director Neil McIlroy has links to both codes.

L’Independant has revealed that Laidlaw, who recently retired from the 15-man game at the age of 37, will stay with Catalans until the weekend’s fixture with Leeds Rhinos on Saturday evening.

Laidlaw is a friend of McIlroy as well as current USAP manager Franck Azéma, told L’Independant: “I responded to Neil McIlroy’s invitation. I also came to enrich myself and gain new experience in a discipline that I don’t know too much.”

Capped 76 times by Scotland, the former fly-half has been giving tips to Arthur Mourgue and Cesar Rouge on their goalkicking given Laidlaw’s success in front of the posts.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.