Jon Wilkin eager to see Super League scrap certain TV fixture slot

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is well known for his outspoken comments on certain subjects.

In this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, Wilkin called for more rugby games to be broadcast on a Sunday afternoon.

As well as that, the ex-St Helens forward also expressed his desire to see the back of live TV games on a Saturday afternoon.

“Off the bench for me this week is rugby games on a Sunday afternoon on TV,” Wilkin told fellow host Jenna Brooks.

“So my favourite time of the week is a Sunday as a sports fan. Sunday’s a day where you’re at home, right?

“You’re cooking food, your family is around sometimes and it’s fine to have the rugby on. It’s a case of everybody get around and watch the rugby.

“My question is this, at 2.30 on a Saturday afternoon, who’s at home?

“If people are at home at that time, they should be rounded up and put in a dark room together because what are you doing?

“Especially when the weather’s like this, at half past two, what are you doing inside? What are you doing at home? Go out!

“I love watching sport on a Sunday. Sunday’s my time where I will sit down more than any other day. I’m only joking about the obviously tracking people down, but I think Sunday’s a day for sport.”

Sunday has been, of course, the traditional time for rugby league fixtures to be held, but, since the advent of the summer game – and more so in recent years – more fixtures are being played on Friday nights with only a small handful on Sunday afternoons.

