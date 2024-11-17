Super League Magic Weekend confirmed for 2025 season

Super League’s Magic Weekend is heading back to Newcastle next May – and fans have two weeks to snap up tickets at a special early rate to take their pick of the six fixtures at St James’ Park.

On top of the 50% discount on tickets for all season ticket holders when they purchase through their clubs, anyone can take advantage of a 40% discount across all ticketing categories until midnight 2nd December 2024 (Cyber Monday).

Magic Weekend will celebrate its 18th birthday in 2025, and will return to the first May Bank Holiday, just as when it was launched in Cardiff in 2007 as a trailblazing concept for Rugby League and for British sport.

It will be the 10th anniversary of Super League’s first Magic Weekend in Newcastle in 2015, and the eighth time in the subsequent decade that Rugby League has staged its unique festival at the home of Newcastle United FC.

The 2025 line-up, determined as usual by the league placings, includes a repeat of the 2024 Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves as the Sunday afternoon centrepiece – and a first ever Magic staging of the classic Super League rivalry between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

Wakefield Trinity will mark their return to Magic after a one-year absence from Super League with a match against their local rivals Castleford Tigers to round off the weekend on Sunday evening, and the action will kick off with two fixtures to revive memories of famous Million Pound Matches of the past – Leigh Leopards versus Catalans Dragons, and Hull KR against Salford Red Devils.

Sunday’s programme will kick off with Huddersfield Giants defending their impressive Magic Weekend record against a Hull FC team who will be desperate to bounce back after consecutive Magic defeats against Castleford and London Broncos.

Each of the 12 clubs has already been allocated an end of St James’ Park for their supporters.

Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and St Helens will be at the Gallowgate End on Saturday, with Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos at The Leazes.

On Sunday, Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity are at The Leazes, with Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers at the Gallowgate.

The full schedule is as follows, with match kick offs to be confirmed when the full Betfred Super League fixture list is revealed on Thursday at 8am:

Saturday 3 May

Game 1: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Game 2: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Game 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 4 May

Game 1: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Game 2: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Game 3: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, said: “We’re excited to confirm this return to St James’ Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18thSuper League Magic Weekend in 2025.

“The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United, Newcastle City Council and NE1 to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

“The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James’, and we look forward to more in 2025.”

Darren Eales, the Newcastle United CEO, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Magic Weekend at St. James’ Park once again.

“The stadium and city have proven to be incredibly popular across previous Magic Weekend events, with fans of Super League clubs being joined by many more who are new to the sport.

“Together with our city partners, we look forward to welcoming the rugby league community back to the North East for an unforgettable weekend.”

