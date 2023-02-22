Super League Predictions: Hull FC to beat Leeds, Castleford to stun St Helens and Warrington to continue fine form

ROUND TWO of Super League is approaching fast with Salford Red Devils and Hull KR kicking things off on Thursday night.

On Friday, we will see Leeds Rhinos host Hull FC whilst Warrington Wolves travel to Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors host Wakefield Trinity.

Leigh Leopards will be making the trip to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons on Saturday as Castleford Tigers take on St Helens on Sunday. But who will be victorious?

Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR

This one is very close to call after both sides enjoyed a stellar round one. Salford beat Leigh away whilst KR managed to overcome last year’s Challenge Cup winners Wigan. That being said, Rovers have four men out from that win, with Lachlan Coote, Matty Storton, Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy all missing for Thursday’s game. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will have Joe Burgess back in the ranks. And with Brodie Croft and Marc Sneyd firing against the Leopards, that may well tip this fixture in favour of the hosts who will have home advantage, too.

Salford by 4

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC

It was a shock to the most of Super League last week when Leeds Rhinos were thrashed by Warrington Wolves in the opening night of the new season. Hull, meanwhile, had to withstand a vigorous Castleford Tigers comeback to take the two points in a 32-30 classic. It will be very much back to the drawing board for the Rhinos ahead of this fixture with head coach Rohan Smith hoping for inspiration from somewhere. Whether Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald or James Bentley return remains to be seen, but a big improvement will be needed. Hull, on the other hand, are likely to have Carlos Tuimavave back after injury. After starting so well against Castleford last weekend, the Black and Whites could put their foot on the gas at Headingley.

Hull FC by 10

Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves

This tie is intriguing in the respect that Huddersfield have yet to play a game following their fixture postponement against St Helens due to the World Club Challenge. Warrington, meanwhile, could not have started the season off any better following a 42-10 thrashing of Leeds. Peter Mata’utia suffered from illness during that game but is likely to be fighting fit for this clash on Friday, though Matty Nicholson will definitely be out with a dislocated shoulder. The Giants don’t appear to have many injury problems, with Jake Connor still a week or two away from full fitness. With a number of new signings to bed in, Huddersfield could take some time to get going here and the Wolves will certainly be in the mood.

Warrington by 12

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity

Both Wigan and Wakefield suffered defeat last week, Wigan to Hull KR and Wakefield to Catalans. Though this is far from a must-win for both teams, no one wants to start the season off with two defeats. Matt Peet will go with the same 21-man squad as he named for the Rovers clash, but he will tinker with his starting line-up. Mark Applegarth, however, could have Liam Hood back following an ankle problem sustained in the Halifax friendly. The DW Stadium will likely be rocking for the Warriors’ first Super League home game of 2023 and Trinity could fall foul of a Wigan backlash.

Wigan by 10

Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards

Catalans’ win over Wakefield last Friday was all the more impressive considering the number of men they had missing. The likes of Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins, Mike McMeeken and Siosiua Taukeiaho were all absent and yet the Dragons still scored seven tries. New recruit Adam Keighran was excellent in the halves whilst Tom Johnstone grabbed a fine hat-trick. Elsewhere, Leigh were unlucky at home to Salford in front of a massive crowd, but they just fell short in a game they will have marked at the start of the year. Now, they have the joy of being the first Super League side to travel to Catalans in 2023 – not exactly an easy fixture for the newly-promoted club.

Catalans by 8

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Castleford have the honour of being the first Super League side to face off against world champions St Helens following the latter’s exploits in the World Club Challenge. Saints travelled back over last weekend to ensure that preparations for this week were as smooth as possible. The Tigers, however, almost pulled off a remarkable comeback against Hull FC last weekend after finding themselves 32-6 down after an hour. Castleford scored 24 points in 15 minutes just to fall short, but head coach Lee Radford will be hoping for that kind of form from the very off. It remains to be seen whether Saints boss Paul Wellens will tinker with his side after such an arduous journey, but this St Helens we are talking about here.

Castleford by 4