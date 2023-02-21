Ex-Super League flyer Dom Young rejected offers close to £283,000-per-year from two clubs to sign with Sydney Roosters

IT’S the kind of money that make your eyes water.

But, at just 21 years of age, former Super League and current Newcastle Knights flyer Dom Young rejected an offer to close to £283,000 – or $500,000 in Australian dollars – per year to sign an extension with the Hunter club.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph with sources revealing to the Australian publication that the Knights tabled a four-year extension which would have made Young one of the highest paid wingers in the game.

Indeed, the Gold Coast Titans reportedly offered the winger a deal in that ballpark as well, but Young has chosen to sign with the Sydney Roosters instead.

The former Huddersfield Giants star met with Sydney boss Trent Robinson last week and that dinner has seemingly clinched the proceedings with both the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs unwilling to offer around the $500,000 for his services.

Young enjoyed a stellar breakthrough year in 2022, scoring 16 tries in 20 appearance for the Knights with the winger taking that form into the Rugby League World Cup with England.

Following that tournament, over half of the NRL sides were said to have been interested in securing the 21-year-old’s services.