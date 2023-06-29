Ex-Super League star Jarrod Sammut faces potential six-match ban for match official abuse

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Bailey Arnold (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £25 Fine
Fenton Rogers (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice
James Segeyaro (Bradford Bulls) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable
Brad England (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine
Brad England (Bradford Bulls) – Grade D Striking – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £125 Fine
Ryan King (Whitehaven) – Grade B Striking – £125 Fine
Jarrod Sammut (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Match Official Abuse – Refer to Tribunal
Will Calcott (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine
Emma Kershaw (York Valkyrie) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Connor Carr (Oldham) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £40 Fine
The following player was handed a caution:
Fenton Rogers (Bradford Bulls) – Dangerous Contact