Ex-Super League star Jarrod Sammut faces potential six-match ban for match official abuse

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Bailey Arnold (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £25 Fine

Fenton Rogers (Bradford Bulls Reserves) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

James Segeyaro (Bradford Bulls) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Brad England (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Brad England (Bradford Bulls) – Grade D Striking – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £125 Fine

Ryan King (Whitehaven) – Grade B Striking – £125 Fine

Jarrod Sammut (Barrow Raiders) – Grade E Match Official Abuse – Refer to Tribunal

Will Calcott (Halifax Panthers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Emma Kershaw (York Valkyrie) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Connor Carr (Oldham) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £40 Fine

The following player was handed a caution:

Fenton Rogers (Bradford Bulls) – Dangerous Contact