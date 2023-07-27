Tallest rugby league player ever joins Super League’s reserves side

THE tallest ever rugby league has put pen to paper on a deal to join the reserves side of a Super League club.

Corentin Le Cam, who stands at a record 6 ft 9, has linked up with Catalans Dragons’ reserves side, Saint-Estève XIII Catalan, League Express understands.

It was reported earlier in the week by French publication, Treize Mondial, that Le Cam would be heading back to rugby league after a spell in rugby union with French side Ceret.

However, his club was not confirmed by the French publication with League Express now revealing a potential pathway back into Super League rugby for the rangy back-rower.

The 24-year-old has actually played 11 games for Catalans Dragons’ first-team, debuting in 2021 whilst also spending a short period on loan with Whitehaven.

Le Cam has also earned four caps for his nation, France.