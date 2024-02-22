Super League Predictions Round Two: Castleford to stun Salford, Leeds to fall at Hull KR and Sam Burgess to get first win

WELL Super League Round Two is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be!

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will kick things off on Thursday night before London Broncos host Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves go up against Hull FC on Friday.

Saturday sees St Helens travel to Huddersfield Giants, with Wigan Warriors’ clash against Leigh Leopards postponed due to the former’s commitments in the World Club Challenge.

Sunday will see Castleford Tigers go up against Salford Red Devils at the Salford Stadium. But, how will the results go?

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Both sides earned wins in Round One with KR overcoming rivals Hull FC whilst Leeds managed to pip Salford to the post. However, Rovers were perhaps more convincing with linchpin Mikey Lewis once more running the show. KR will have to do without the banned Matt Parcell whilst the Rhinos will miss prop forward Mikolaj Oledzki with Derrell Olpherts and David Fusitu’a also facing spells on the sidelines. Willie Peters’ side were arguably the most impressive side in Round One and Leeds’ brand new spine will take some gelling. Home advantage key also.

Hull KR by 8

London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons

The battle of the expansion sides will see Catalans travel to London after beating Warrington with 12 men last weekend. The Broncos, on the other hand, faced a baptism of fire away at St Helens and face another major challenge here against Steve McNamara’s side. London will have Jacob Jones available after his loan move from Leigh but Lee Kershaw is out due to concussion, joining the likes of Lewis Bienek, Josh Rourke, Alex Walker and Bill Leyland on the sidelines. The Dragons have Michael McIlorum and Paul Seguier banned, but they should still be too strong here.

Catalans by 20

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Neither Warrington nor Hull FC were able to grab a win in Round One, which makes this clash all the more important. It will be Sam Burgess’ first game in charge of the Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Tony Smith hoping to make it a painful one against his former side. The Wolves have Jordy Crowther banned with the Black and Whites also hit with suspensions to Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao, whilst Carlos Tuimavave and Brad Fash are still out with injury. Warrington failed to beat Catalans with 12 men last week, but FC were arguably the most disappointing side of Round One.

Warrington by 10

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

Another clash between unbeaten sides, with Huddersfield hosting St Helens after overcoming Leigh as Saints thrashed London. The Giants were impressive at the Leigh Sports Village with new signing Adam Clune fitting in seamlessly, but they will be without Jake Connor following a concussion, though neither Huddersfield nor Saints received suspensions from the opening round of Super League. Morgan Knowles could return for Paul Wellens’ side, but Joe Batchelor is still weeks away from returning. Tui Lolohea returns for Huddersfield following suspension but Luke Yates is still banned. The Giants were impressive in Round One, but Saints may be too strong.

St Helens by 2

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

The last game of the weekend sees Salford host Castleford with both sides searching for their first win of 2024 after losses against Leeds and Wigan respectively. The Red Devils will have Ryan Brierley at their disposal after he was cleared of a Grade C Head Contact charge, with Castleford also without the suspended Liam Watts. There is good news for Paul Rowley, however, with new signing David Nofoaluma set to make his debut for the club following his move from Wests Tigers. Whilst Salford pushed Leeds all the way last week, the Tigers more than matched champions Wigan for half an hour before suffering a red card.

Castleford by 4

