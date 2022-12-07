Super League referee Robert Hicks appointed in new position as RFL brings in ex-Hull FC man as interim Chief Executive following Ralph Rimmer’s departure

THE RFL confirmed at today’s meeting of the Rugby League Council that Tony Sutton will act as interim Chief Executive from next Monday (December 12) until the appointment of a permanent successor to Ralph Rimmer.

Tony Sutton has been the RFL’s Chief Operating Officer since January 2019, having joined the governing body as Director of Finance and Facilities in January 2017 – with his previous roles including 30 months as the Group Finance Director of Hull College Group, and before that 13 years with Hull FC.

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal, will act as interim Company Secretary from the same date, ahead of the departure of Karen Moorhouse.

Ralph Rimmer and Karen Moorhouse announced in September that they would be leaving the RFL at the end of 2022.

Simon Johnson, the RFL Chair, said: “This gives the organisation the stability and continuity that it requires whilst we complete the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL – which will be followed by the permanent Company Secretary appointment as well as the second Executive Board appointment (in addition to the CEO) to the RFL Board.”

The Council meeting also confirmed the appointment of Dr Cherrie Daley to the RFL Board as a Non-Executive Director, and of Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the MP for Chorley, as the 31st President of the RFL.