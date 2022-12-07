New RFL President confirmed following the departure of Channel 4 and BBC Sport broadcaster Clare Balding

NOT only has the Rugby Football League confirmed a new interim Chief Executive as well as a new interim Company Secretary, the replacement for former President of the RFL, Clare Balding, has also been confirmed.

At the Rugby League Council meeting that convened today, former Hull FC man Tony Sutton was confirmed as interim Chief Executive from next Monday (December 12) until the appointment of a permanent successor to Ralph Rimmer.

Sutton has been the RFL’s Chief Operating Officer since January 2019, having joined the governing body as Director of Finance and Facilities in January 2017 – with his previous roles including 30 months as the Group Finance Director of Hull College Group, and before that 13 years with Hull FC.

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal, will act as interim Company Secretary from the same date, ahead of the departure of Karen Moorhouse.

Meanwhile, in the place of Balding, Sir Lindsay Hoyle – the Speaker of the House of Commons and Chorley MP – has been confirmed as the 31st President of the Rugby Football League.

Balding held the honorary position from 2020, with Hoyle previously stating: “I have been a Rugby League fan all my life,“ Hoyle said. “I think it’s an absolutely fantastic sport, so it is a real honour to be asked to be RFL President.

“Since my father introduced me to the game, I have loved the fast pace, high collision nature of Rugby League, but also its vital role in bringing communities together and developing upcoming talent.”