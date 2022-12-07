Three potential Bradford Bulls signings as Mark Dunning builds Super League-quality squad

BRADFORD BULLS have been making waves in recent days and weeks with the amount of Super League-quality that they are bringing in recruitment wise.

The likes of Leeds Rhinos pair Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson have both signed on the dotted line at Odsal alongside former Huddersfield Giants stalwart Michael Lawrence and ex-Castleford Tigers halfback Tom Holmes.

But, recently, Bradford head coach Mark Dunning has revealed that ‘two or three’ more signings will be coming through the doors at Odsal. Who might they be?

Luke Gale

What a turn of events this would prove to be if Bradford and Luke Gale reconnected after almost a decade apart. The halfback, of course, spent three seasons at the Bulls between 2012 and 2014 before moving on to Castleford. Despite being 34 years of age, Gale would still bring a lot to any side in terms of experience and intelligence in the halves, and, he would enhance the competition in the playmaker role at Bradford – something which the West Yorkshire club lacked in 2022. A little general around the field, Gale would be a welcome addition.

Steven Marsters

With cousin Esan Marsters joining the Huddersfield Giants, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Steven make the trip to the UK either on the back of a stellar World Cup with the Cook Islands. Currently a free agent like Gale, Marsters would bring a different dimension to Bradford’s backline with the 23-year-old able to kick goals as well as put in some great shifts coming out of defence. Despite excelling in the World Cup, Marsters has been without a club since the end of 2021 when he left the South Sydney Rabbitohs after just six appearances. However, put him on the edge in the Championship and he would prove devastating.

Tony Gigot

Like Luke Gale, Tony Gigot would bring in competition for that halfback role, but the Frenchman would also be able to play fullback which is another tick in his box. At 31, Gigot still has plenty to offer any rugby league side, but bringing that flair to the Bulls would make Bradford an extremely difficult team to beat in 2023. A Lance Todd Trophy winner in 2018 following Catalans Dragons’ win over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup Final, Gigot’s talent knows no bounds, and, if channelled correctly, could drive Bradford towards promotion to Super League.