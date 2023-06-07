Hull KR boss Willie Peters confirms interest in Castleford Tigers star

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed his interest in a Castleford Tigers star following his continued recruitment ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Rovers have already brought in the likes of Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku for 2024, but have been linked with a move for Castleford outside back Niall Evalds.

Evalds has suffered with injuries since joining the Tigers back in 2021, but did win the Lance Todd Trophy in the Challenge Cup Final for his performance on the losing side against St Helens.

Now Peters has confirmed his interest in the 29-year-old.

“We definitely have interest in Niall for sure but nothing has been done as of yet,” Peters said.

“We are looking to strengthen our spine next year, Niall can play on the wing as well. During this period, one thing I do know you need to have is strong depth in your spine.

“You need options as a back-up to playing fullbacks, hookers. We have two at the moment and need to develop a third.”

Peters does, however, see Hiku as his first-choice fullback with Evalds potentially heading for the wing spot at Craven Park if the move goes through.

“Peta Hiku is coming and we are looking at him in fullback but he can also play certain positions such as wing, centre and halfback. We are looking at another option, whether that is Niall who can play wing as well or anyone else we don’t know yet.

“The key is to strengthen and get more speed in and around those three-quarter positions. We’ve got Oliver Gildart as well.”