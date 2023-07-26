Super League refereeing appointments announced as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

The action kicks off tomorrow night when Huddersfield Giants host Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium with Aaron Moore taking charge of that one in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

On Friday night, Aaron’s brother Liam will take charge of St Helens’ clash against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium with Chris Kendall the man in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ visit to Hull KR.

Saturday afternoon sees Jack Smith officiate Wigan Warriors’ Channel 4 clash with the Leigh Leopards before Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Catalans Dragons’ home fixture against the Salford Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Tom Grant will referee Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the list in full:

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

27th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

28th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

28th July, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

29th July, KO: 13:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

29th July, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

In Goal: N. Silvestre

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

30th July, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: A. Smith

In Goal 2: P. Brooke

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite