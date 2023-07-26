Super League refereeing appointments announced as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round it promises to be!
The action kicks off tomorrow night when Huddersfield Giants host Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium with Aaron Moore taking charge of that one in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
On Friday night, Aaron’s brother Liam will take charge of St Helens’ clash against Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium with Chris Kendall the man in the middle for Castleford Tigers’ visit to Hull KR.
Saturday afternoon sees Jack Smith officiate Wigan Warriors’ Channel 4 clash with the Leigh Leopards before Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Catalans Dragons’ home fixture against the Salford Red Devils.
Meanwhile, Tom Grant will referee Wakefield Trinity’s fixture against Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.
Here is the list in full:
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
27th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
28th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
28th July, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: J. Vella
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
29th July, KO: 13:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
29th July, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
In Goal: N. Silvestre
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves
30th July, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: B. Brocklehurst
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: A. Smith
In Goal 2: P. Brooke
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite