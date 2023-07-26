James Bentley could reportedly exit Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS firebrand James Bentley could leave the club at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports which has reported that Bentley is attracting the attention of a number of NRL clubs.

The Mole has written: “his take-no-prisoners style has attracted the eye of Aussie clubs and he could well be playing in the NRL next season. Bentley has a temper on the field and rival forwards have baited him – but if he can control his aggression, the 25-year-old could be a real asset. Bentley is also versatile – he can play hooker and front row and that will only add to his value.”

The Ireland international made the move to Headingley ahead of the 2022 Super League season following a successful period with St Helens where he won one Grand Final.

Despite a tough first-half of the 2022 season with Leeds, Bentley came back with a vengeance in the latter half of the year, helping the Rhinos to a Grand Final clash against his former team Saints.