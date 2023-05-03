Super League refereeing appointments as Ben Thaler and Liam Moore get marquee gigs

SUPER LEAGUE is back this weekend after the international break and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull FC host Wigan Warriors with Ben Thaler being appointed as the man-in-the-middle.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and the rest of the ten sides are all in action as Jack Smith takes charge of Leeds Rhinos’ home game with Salford Red Devils with Aaron Moore officiating Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Leigh Leopards.

Aaron’s brother, Liam, will be in charge of Catalans Dragons’ clash against St Helens, with Marcus Griffiths taking charge of Warrington Wolves’ clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Meanwhile, Chris Kendall will officiate Hull KR’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants.

Here is the list in full:

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

04th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

Video Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

05th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

In Goal: L. Bland

In Goal 2: A. Sweet

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

05th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: G. Jones

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

05th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

05th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: T. Jones

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

05th May, KO: 20:45

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins