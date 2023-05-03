Super League refereeing appointments as Ben Thaler and Liam Moore get marquee gigs

SUPER LEAGUE is back this weekend after the international break and what a weekend it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Hull FC host Wigan Warriors with Ben Thaler being appointed as the man-in-the-middle.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and the rest of the ten sides are all in action as Jack Smith takes charge of Leeds Rhinos’ home game with Salford Red Devils with Aaron Moore officiating Castleford Tigers’ away fixture at Leigh Leopards.
Aaron’s brother, Liam, will be in charge of Catalans Dragons’ clash against St Helens, with Marcus Griffiths taking charge of Warrington Wolves’ clash with Wakefield Trinity.
Meanwhile, Chris Kendall will officiate Hull KR’s fixture against Huddersfield Giants.
Here is the list in full:
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
04th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
Video Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils
05th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
In Goal: L. Bland
In Goal 2: A. Sweet
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers
05th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: M. Smaill
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: G. Jones
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants
05th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity
05th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: T. Jones
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Catalans Dragons v St Helens
05th May, KO: 20:45
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins