Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this week and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins on Friday this week as Castleford Tigers host Warrington Wolves whilst Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons at Headingley.

On Saturday, Hull KR travel to St Helens in a bid to maintain their presence at the top of the Super League ladder whilst Salford Red Devils go up against Huddersfield Giants.

Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Hull FC travel to Wigan Warriors with London Broncos taking on Leigh Leopards.

But, who will officiate these fixtures?

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

23rd August, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

23rd August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Crashley

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

St Helens v Hull KR

24th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

24th August, KO: 17:30

M Com: A. Smith

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: R. Safi

London Broncos v Leigh Leopards

25th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: H. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

25th August, KO: 15:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Brown

