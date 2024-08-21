Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee game

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this week and what a round it promises to be!
The action begins on Friday this week as Castleford Tigers host Warrington Wolves whilst Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons at Headingley.
On Saturday, Hull KR travel to St Helens in a bid to maintain their presence at the top of the Super League ladder whilst Salford Red Devils go up against Huddersfield Giants.
Wind the clock forward to Sunday and Hull FC travel to Wigan Warriors with London Broncos taking on Leigh Leopards.
But, who will officiate these fixtures?
Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
23rd August, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
23rd August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Crashley
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
St Helens v Hull KR
24th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
24th August, KO: 17:30
M Com: A. Smith
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: R. Safi
London Broncos v Leigh Leopards
25th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: H. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: A. Pilkington
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
25th August, KO: 15:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.