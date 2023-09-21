Super League refereeing appointments revealed as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

WELL, the last round of the regular Super League season is upon us and what a round it promises to be!

All games will be taking place tomorrow night with Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors going head-to-head live on Sky Sports. Liam Moore will take charge of that game.

Elsewhere, Joe Vella will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ visit to Leeds Rhinos whilst Ben Thaler will be the man in the middle when St Helens host Hull FC and Tom Grant for when Huddersfield Giants take on Warrington Wolves.

The final two games of the night see Chris Kendall taking charge of Hull KR’s visit to already-relegated Wakefield Trinity as Rovers aim to continue their momentum heading into the play-offs, with Jack Smith heading to Salford Red Devils’ fixture against Catalans Dragons.

