Momentum key for Zoe Hornby and Leeds Rhinos ahead of Women’s Super League play-offs

LEEDS forward Zoe Hornby believes confidence can be taken from the Rhinos’ last two victories as they begin their quest to retain their Super League title.

The Rhinos travelled to the Totally Wicked Stadium a fortnight ago and two late tries from Hornby saw Leeds come from behind to beat St Helens 34-22.

Another late show against Wigan in the final league game of the season secured a 24-0 win and, for Hornby, the resilience her squad showed to get the job done in both of those fixtures will prove a positive when they travel to St Helens for their semi-final showdown on Saturday evening.

“We want to keep that trophy, so we have to go all out in the final couple of games to do that,” says Hornby.

“We have a bit of momentum behind us now, and to back that win against Saints up with another against Wigan has been great.

“We’ve had some players missing, and some playing in different positions, but we’ve managed to keep going and recent results have shown what we can do.

“Credit to Wigan for putting up a great fight; that win didn’t come easy and we had to work really hard for it.

“We know there are still things to work on going into the semi-final, but we have got to be confident after the last couple of games and hopefully the momentum we have behind us will take us forward now.”

After missing the opening stages of the season through a shoulder injury sustained in round one, Hornby is now getting back to her best, and hopes her season can be extended for as long as possible.

“I am really enjoying myself,” she adds.

“I was out for about 12-15 weeks so I’m just happy to be back playing. If I have a good game, I’m happy with that, and if I get a try, then it’s even better.

“But we’re working well as a team and I’m just glad to be back involved, especially at this stage of the season.”

ST HELENS v LEEDS RHINOS, Saturday, September 23, 18:00, Sky.

