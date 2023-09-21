Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam on Ben Reynolds future with Super League halfback linked with move

LEIGH LEOPARDS boss Adrian Lam has given the latest on Ben Reynolds future with the Super League halfback linked with a move away.

The playmaker, who helped Leigh earn promotion to the top flight in 2022, has been linked with a move to Featherstone Rovers, with the West Yorkshire club looking like favourites to make it to Super League for 2024.

In terms of where the Leopards and Reynolds are at with negotiations about potentially extending the halfback’s stay at the Leigh Sports Village, Lam conceded that the ball is in Reynolds’ hands.

“We are still not complete about what we are after as a squad number, that is something we will discuss in the next week or so,” Lam said

“With Ben that is in Ben’s hands now in what happens with that and what happens moving forward. It isn’t too much different from our point of view.

“We are still trying to build and complete the squad.”

In recent weeks, the Leopards have been linked with Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford.

