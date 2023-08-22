Bradford Bulls winger slapped with mammoth ban following unsuccessful appeal

Bradford Bulls winger Jorge Taufua’s appeal against his Grade E charge issued last week has been unsuccessful.

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said: “We hereby announce that our appeal on behalf of Jorge Taufua, this evening has been unsuccessful, with the original 6 match ban upheld. The club are still digesting this & will make a further statement in the coming days.”

