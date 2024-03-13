Super League Refereeing Appointments Round Five revealed as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday night when Salford Red Devils host Wigan Warriors at the Salford Community Stadium before Leeds Rhinos and St Helens go head to head on Friday night.
Three games take place on Saturday with Hull FC taking on Leigh Leopards, Hull KR travelling to Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons hosting Castleford Tigers.
On Sunday, London Broncos will go up against Warrington Wolves at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. But, who will referee these fixtures?
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
14th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Safi
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
15th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Hull FC v Leigh Leopards
16th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: M. Hawkes
Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR
16th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
16th March, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
London Broncos v Warrington Wolves
17th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: L. Rush
Reserve Referee: H. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
