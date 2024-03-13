Super League Refereeing Appointments Round Five revealed as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday night when Salford Red Devils host Wigan Warriors at the Salford Community Stadium before Leeds Rhinos and St Helens go head to head on Friday night.

Three games take place on Saturday with Hull FC taking on Leigh Leopards, Hull KR travelling to Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons hosting Castleford Tigers.

On Sunday, London Broncos will go up against Warrington Wolves at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. But, who will referee these fixtures?

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

14th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Safi

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

15th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

16th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

16th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

16th March, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: N. Silvestre

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: S. Vincent

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

17th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: L. Rush

Reserve Referee: H. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.