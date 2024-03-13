Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves forwards make loan moves

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Harvey Wilson and Warrington Wolves man Lucas Green have joined Bradford Bulls on loan.

The duo, who both primarily feature in the front row, will join Eamon O’Carroll’s squad on an initial one-month loan deal – and be in contention to feature in Friday’s Championship opener at Wakefield.

Green, 19, made his Super League bow last year, before going on to make 10 top-flight appearances for the Wolves. Wilson, also 19, featured seven times for promotion-chasing Oldham RLFC in 2023, scoring two tries.

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am really pleased to get Lucas and Harvey in, we are in a position at the minute with injuries and where the game is at with suspensions where we are really low on numbers.

“Lucas is an energiser; he has some vigour with how he carries the ball and how he defends without it.

“Harvey is another who is more than capable, he comes with a great reputation at Wigan.

“When I spoke to John Duffy it was clear how highly Harvey is thought of and from the games I have seen, having watched him in pre-season against Warrington and a game for Widnes, he has good leg speed and he works really hard so he will settle into the group really well.

“We are extremely grateful to the two clubs for allowing their players to join us on loan and I am really looking forward to working with them both.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.