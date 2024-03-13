THE Operational Rules Tribunal to hear John Asiata’s appeal will not be heard until next Tuesday.

The Leigh Leopards captain, who is currently facing weeks on the sideline due to a torn calf, was slapped with a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath of his side’s 12-4 loss to St Helens almost a fortnight ago.

The Leopards have chosen to appeal that charge despite Asiata not being banned or fined.

Tribunal for Leigh Leopards star John Asiata postponed

The Tribunal was set to take place last night, alongside Hull FC’s appeal against Jack Ashworth’s Grade D Head Contact charge which was subsequently downgraded to a Grade C, however it will now take place next Tuesday.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.