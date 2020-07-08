Super League reveal COVID-19 testing partner

Super League have announced Screen4 as the competition’s COVID-19 testing partner.

The UK-Based company are global testing experts who have previously worked with Emirates Airlines and Racing Point F1.

They have already started testing players with Leeds Rhinos and St Helens players being the first to get tested.

Super League say testing will be carried out on a weekly basis until the end of the season, unless medical advice changes.

Chief Commercial Officer Rhodri Jones said: “Getting the right partner has been a key focus for us as we gear up for the sport’s return on August 2 and we are really pleased to have struck a deal with Screen4.

“There were a number of good options available to us – but Screen4’s reputation in this field was decisive.

“It’s clearly been a very challenging process and, as we have maintained throughout, it’s been a crucial decision for us to get right.

“We are confident we have done that.”

Director of Screen4 David Grouse added: “We are delighted to be working with Super League and all their teams to help get them back to training and playing as soon as possible.

“We are working with each club to make sure they have Covid-19 PCR Virus tests carried out in line with clear Health and Safety guidelines and that the implementation of the program is carried out with minimal impact on day to day activities.

“Our experience in this field enables us to provide Super League with a comprehensive program management to help members of each team back to training and playing as soon as possible.”