Super League rivals ‘interested’ but “realistic” in signing Kruise Leeming following Leeds Rhinos release request

ASIDE from Castleford Tigers registering their first win of the 2023 Super League season, there was another major story that broke last night.

That was of course the release request handed in by Leeds Rhinos star Kruise Leeming, who captained the West Yorkshire side last season.

There has been no shortage of speculation about where the hooker will hang his hat for the rest of 2023, with Leeming linked with NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

Naturally, Super League coaches have been asked about potentially bringing in the 27-year-old Eswatini-born star with Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth no different.

Trinity have strengthened their squad this week with the loan signing of Huddersfield Giants man Sam Hewitt and was asked about Leeming’s availability in his pre-match press conference today.

“It is a strange one, it has come out of the blue,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds. “He is a very good player and I am sure he’ll be on everyone’s radar who has space in their budget. “I am sure he won’t be short of offers, so we’ll see what happens.”