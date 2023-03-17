Leeds Rhinos trio to play for Bradford Bulls this weekend

THREE Leeds Rhinos players will be turning out for the Bradford Bulls this weekend – if Bulls head coach Mark Dunning chooses them to play against Sheffield Eagles.
Leon Ruan, Corey Johnson and Liam Tindall have all made the short-term move to Odsal.
— Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 17, 2023