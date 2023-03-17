Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth has his say on Sky’s decision to withdraw Hull KR fixture from its programme

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has had his say on the decision taken by Sky Sports to withdraw the club’s game against Hull KR from their program.

That was at the request by the RFL and RL Commercial following the recent issues regarding the playing surface at Belle Vue, with Sky Sports now set to show Wigan Warriors’ clash against Salford Red Devils.

Applegarth has now had his say.

“It’s a little bit of a strange one for me. I’ve not really been thinking too much about it for obvious reasons because we’ve got Salford on Sunday,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds. “But I’d be absolutely baffled if we can play a game against Huddersfield and then three weeks later not be able to play against KR on it.