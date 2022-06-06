Super League Round 14: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Catalans Dragons 14-22 Huddersfield Giants
Will Pryce oozes class and his energy and enterprise from scrum-half put the polish on a determined and hard-earned Huddersfield win.
3 pts – Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)
Warrington Wolves 4-40 Leeds Rhinos
Kruise Leeming led by example with a real captain’s knock which included a first-half try.
3 pts – Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)
Castleford Tigers 12-32 Wigan Warriors
Liam Marshall completed a fairytale week with two more tries and another excellent display.
3 pts – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
Toulouse Olympique 14-28 St Helens
Jack Welsby makes it look easy while working his socks off; he scored a crucial try early in the second half and made a series of killer contributions to Saints’ victory.
3 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)
2 pts – James Roby (St Helens)
1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)
Hull Kingston Rovers 43-16 Salford Red Devils
Lachlan Coote scored two tries and five goals and gave an exceptional display in defence.
3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)
2 pts – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)
1 pt – Shaun Kenny-Dowell (Hull Kingston Rovers)
Wakefield Trinity 19-18 Hull FC
David Fifita was in monstrous form, rampaging through the heart of the Hull defence in an incredible stint.
3 pts – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)
2 pts – Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)
1 pt – Tevita Satae (Hull FC)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 14 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16
2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15
3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13
4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11
5 Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10 (+2)
6= Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9
Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9 (+3)
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9
9= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 8
Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 8 (+1)
