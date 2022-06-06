Super League Round 14: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Catalans Dragons 14-22 Huddersfield Giants

Will Pryce oozes class and his energy and enterprise from scrum-half put the polish on a determined and hard-earned Huddersfield win.

3 pts – Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

Warrington Wolves 4-40 Leeds Rhinos

Kruise Leeming led by example with a real captain’s knock which included a first-half try.

3 pts – Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

Castleford Tigers 12-32 Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall completed a fairytale week with two more tries and another excellent display.

3 pts – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Toulouse Olympique 14-28 St Helens

Jack Welsby makes it look easy while working his socks off; he scored a crucial try early in the second half and made a series of killer contributions to Saints’ victory.

3 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 pts – James Roby (St Helens)

1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

Hull Kingston Rovers 43-16 Salford Red Devils

Lachlan Coote scored two tries and five goals and gave an exceptional display in defence.

3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Shaun Kenny-Dowell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Wakefield Trinity 19-18 Hull FC

David Fifita was in monstrous form, rampaging through the heart of the Hull defence in an incredible stint.

3 pts – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Tevita Satae (Hull FC)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 14 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 15

3 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13

4 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11

5 Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 10 (+2)

6= Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 9 (+3)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 9

9= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 8

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 8 (+1)

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.