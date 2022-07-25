Super League Round 20: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Wigan Warriors

His coach Rohan Smith stated: “He’s a high energy guy, people feed off his vibe and intent,” and back after an extended three-game ban, Harry Newman was outstanding in all aspects.

3 pts – Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Warrington Wolves 22-30 Hull Kingston Rovers

Korbin Sims had to put in a huge shift given injuries to the Robins pack and he seemed to revel in the responsibility.

3 pts – Korbin Sims (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – George King (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Will Dagger (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hull FC 18-46 Castleford Tigers

Greg Eden slotted into the halves on the run and was fantastic for the Tigers, causing endless problems for Hull and setting up several tries

3 pts – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Suaia Matagi (Castleford Tigers)

Catalans Dragons 13-12 Huddersfield Giants

Sam Tomkins is always in the spotlight – his irrepressible will to win carried Catalans over the line.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants)

Toulouse Olympique 11-24 Salford Red Devils

In a south of France heatwave, Marc Sneyd was the coolest player on the pitch, his distribution and kicking game engineered this victory for Salford.

3 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Ben Hellewell (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Wakefield Trinity 12-13 St Helens

‘Super Jack Welsby’ was the chant on the terraces as the fullback slotted over the winning field-goal for a stunning end in golden-point time.

3 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 pts – Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

1 pt – Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 20 points)

1= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 21 (+3)

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

3 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 20

4 Jack Welsby (St Helens) 16 (+3)

5 Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 14 (+2)

6 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13

7 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 12 (+2)

8= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 11

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) 11 (2)

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 11

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 11

Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers) 11

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 11 (+3)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 11

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 11

