The Garry Schofield Column: What are IMG bringing to Rugby League?

AM I the only person wondering what IMG – other than the much-debated club-grading, which to me represents a return to a system tried a few years ago and then kicked out – are bringing to Rugby League?

We were told about a sparkling new era that would bring increased interest, increased attendances, increased sponsorship and increased income through television deals.

Yet from what we’re hearing, the new three-year contract with Sky Sports will be worth around £20 million a year, less than the one which is running out, which was worth less than the one it replaced back in 2021.

The price of most other things in life is increasing, and isn’t competition, which Sky are said to have had from TNT Sports and DAZN, supposed to drive up the value of something?

Shouldn’t we be asking what was going on when the deal was being negotiated, and what is going on to bring in other income to plug the shortfall in TV money?

I go back to a point I’ve made a few times regarding IMG’s involvement. Never mind how many social-media followers a club has or how much electronic advertising there is around the pitch.

Improving the product on it is the way to get new eyes on the game, and that’s particularly important when there are some many alternative forms of entertainment available.

I love Rugby League, but I’m also into my golf, whether it’s playing or watching, and I’ve been following the developments over bringing together the PGA Tour, the DP World (aka European) Tour and LIV Golf, which broke away so controversially last year.

The idea seems to be to create some competitions which bring together players from all three, and that’s because the powers-that-be see the real value is in the product, and that punters want to see the best versus the best.

Surely what the drop in the value of the Rugby League television deal really tells us is that for many broadcasters, it’s not worth investing in.

What we need are competitive matches week on week that produce 80 minutes, or as close as possible, of quality and entertainment.

If we don’t work on that, then we can forget new fans (instead we’re struggling to keep existing ones), new sponsors and better broadcast deals.

