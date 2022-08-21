Super League Round 24: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 36-10 Castleford Tigers

Olly Russell was in superb form – he had the ball on a string.

3 pts – Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants)

Hull FC 18-26 Wakefield Trinity

Lewis Murphy was outstanding for Trinity, scoring three well-taken tries and making countless metres out of backfield in a quality all-round performance.

3 pts – Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Tinirau Arona (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

St Helens 38-12 Hull Kingston Rovers

Tommy Makinson took both of his tries brilliantly and kicked seven goals from eight attempts for 22 points in all.

3 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Leeds Rhinos 24-18 Warrington Wolves

James Bentley was the top tackler in the game with 39, many of them bone-rattlers, as well as making two try-assists, one of them a beauty, and with an abundance of energy and encouragement to hold out.

3 pts – James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Wigan Warriors 52-6 Toulouse Olympique

Bevan French gave a superb performance, claiming another three tries to his season tally.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse Olympique)

Catalans Dragons 14-46 Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd was as cool as a cucumber in heatwave conditions, at the helm of everything good for Salford.

3 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 24 points)

1 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 25

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons 22

3 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

4 Jack Welsby (St Helens) 18 (+2)

5 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 17 (+1)

6= Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16 (+3)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 16 (+3)

8 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 15

9= Jake Connor (Hull FC) 14

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 14

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.