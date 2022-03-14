Super League Round 5: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Leeds Rhinos 8-31 Hull FC

With an average of twelve metres per carry and making 19 of them in total, Chris Satae monstered the Leeds pack almost single-handedly, creating the stage for Jake Connor to unleash his wizardry.

3 pts – Chris Satae (Hull FC)

2 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)

1 pt – Ben McNamara (Hull FC)

Wakefield Trinity 18-6 Toulouse Olympique

Tom Johnstone failed to score for the first time this season but did so much more, making the carries and offering a real threat on the run before capping things off with a sublime assist.

3 pts – Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pts – Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Eddie Battye (Wakefield Trinity)

Salford Red Devils 16-26 Hull Kingston Rovers

Jordan Abdull dominated the game with his high kicks, causing all sorts of problems for Salford, and he had a 100 per cent goal kicking performance from the tee.

3 pts – Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Frankie Halton (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

St Helens 28-2 Warrington Wolves

Jonny Lomax was brilliant, constantly getting Saints on the front foot and a danger every time he had the ball in his hands.

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Huddersfield Giants 36-24 Castleford Tigers

Ricky Leutele saved his best for the end of the game, producing the clinical finishes in the most crucial period to win the match for his team.

3 pts – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons 28-0 Wigan Warriors

Sam Tomkins gave Wigan a tonking with a fullback masterclass and he stuck the boot in with a perfect six from six conversions.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 5 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 8

2 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 6 (+3)

4= Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) 5

Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 5 (+2)

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 5

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 5 (2)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 5 (1)

9= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 4 (+2)

Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants) 4 (1)

Chris Satae (Hull FC) 4 (+3)

Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 4 (+3)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 4

