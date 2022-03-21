Super League Round 6: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wigan Warriors 32-22 Castleford Tigers

Jai Field’s running from deep continues to cause problems and he was rewarded with a wonder try in the second half.

3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Joe Westerman (Castleford Tigers)

Catalans Dragons 18-10 Hull Kingston Rovers

Sam Tomkins may have trembled under one or two of Jordan Abdull’s steepling bombs, but he was rock solid everywhere else, providing enterprise, effort and some rare finesse in an otherwise scrappy slog.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1 pt – Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

Salford Red Devils 26-12 Leeds Rhinos

High-profile signing Brodie Croft has his best game yet in a Red Devils shirt, involved in almost everything that was good from Salford.

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Joe Burgess (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Warrington Wolves 22-38 Wakefield Trinity

Mason Lino was exceptional throughout for Wakefield, controlling the game and threatening both with ball in hand and with the boot, scoring 18 points in total.

3 pts – Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

2 pt – Jordan Crowther (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Toulouse Olympique 22-20 St Helens

Chris Hankinson’s ferocious defence, accurate goal-kicking and constant threat on attack (including a crucial second-half try) shone out in an epic Toulouse team performance.

3 pts – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

2 pts – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Matty Russell (Toulouse Olympique)

Hull FC 14-6 Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor may not have had the spectacular element to his game that we have sometimes seen this season, but his contribution was vital, particularly when he created Andre Savelio’s crucial second-half try.

3 pts – Jake Connor (Hull FC)

2 pts – Brad Fash (Hull FC)

1 pt – Andre Savelio (Hull FC)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 6 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 11 (+3)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9 (+3)

3 Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8 (+3)

4 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

5= Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6 (+2)

Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 6 (+1)

7= Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) 5

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 5

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 5

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 5 (+3)