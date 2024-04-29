Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers

A debut to remember for Tex Hoy for Castleford with the fullback tearing London to shreds on Friday.

2. Riley Lumb – Leeds Rhinos

Talk about a way to introduce yourself! Riley Lumb scored twice on debut for Leeds against Hull FC on Sunday.

3. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Another week, another great display from Salford’s Tim Lafai, who caused Warrington a whole host of problems.

4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Wigan simply couldn’t live with Peta Hiku in the centres on Friday night.

5. Innes Senior – Castleford Tigers

Another two-try haul for Innes Senior in Castleford’s big win over London.

6. Rowan Milnes – Castleford Tigers

Controlled proceedings for Castleford in their thrashing of London, converting six goals and scoring a try.

7. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Jonny Lomax was the man-of-the-moment with his game-winning drop goal against Huddersfield sealing the deal.

8. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

A powerful defensive performance from the Huddersfield mountain against St Helens.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

A brilliant performance from Daryl Clark in the win over Huddersfield.

10. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

A rare try for the front-rower, but Sauaso Sue more than stood up to a large Wigan pack.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

Kelepi Tanginoa was incredible all night for Hull KR in their win over Wigan – and he also scored a remarkable full-length effort.

12. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

A two-try performance from Kai O’Donnell against Catalans.

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

A great captain’s knock for Cameron Smith in Leeds’ win over Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Matt Moylan – Leigh Leopards

Excelled for the Leopards in his less-favoured fullback position in the win over Catalans.

15. James Harrison – Warrington Wolves

Another big performance from James Harrison in the middle despite the Wolves going down to Salford.

16. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Helped Salford earn a stellar win over Warrington in his usual fashion.

17. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

Another great performance from Umyla Hanley against Catalans.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast