Super League Round Three Attendances: St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

HERE are the attendances in round three of Super League.
St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards
13,028 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves 30-8 Castleford Tigers
8,483 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants
15,357 at the DW Stadium on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Catalans Dragons
14,168 at Headingley Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR
5,036 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday night
Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos
10,062 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon
