Super League Round Three Attendances: St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos post impressive numbers

HERE are the attendances in round three of Super League.

St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards

13,028 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves 30-8 Castleford Tigers

8,483 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

15,357 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Catalans Dragons

14,168 at Headingley Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR

5,036 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday night

Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos

10,062 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon

