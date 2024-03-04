Super League Team of the Week: Wigan, Warrington, St Helens, Salford and Leeds included

HERE are the players to make the Total RL Team of the Week after round three of Super League.

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Matt Dufty was instrumental in Warrington’s demolition of Castleford on Friday night with some lovely touches.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

A hat-trick for Liam Marshall in the win over Huddersfield.

3. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Looked the real deal against Catalans on Saturday.

4. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

He might have been on the losing side for Leigh against Saints, but Zak Hardaker impressed along the backline as he filled in for injuries.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

A fantastic two-try haul against Castleford leaves no option but to include Matty Ashton on this list.

6. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Is there a man in Super League that has a better boot than Marc Sneyd? The halfback was instrumental in Salford’s win over Hull KR.

7. Lewis Dodd – St Helens

Lewis Dodd put in a very mature display in St Helens’ 12-4 win over Leigh.

8. Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors

Another try and another barnstorming performance from Tyler Dupree in the Wigan pack.

9. Amir Bourouh – Salford Red Devils

Has enjoyed himself as Salford’s number one hooker in 2024 so far and Amir Bourouh put in a big shift against Hull KR.

10. Zane Musgrove – Warrington Wolves

Gave Warrington impetus off the bench in the win over Castleford.

11. Matt Whitley – St Helens

Another stellar performance from Matt Whitley in the win over Leigh, with the ex-Catalans man taking to St Helens like a duck to water.

12. Nick Staveley – Hull FC

Continues to impress since being given a shot by Tony Smith.

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Cameron Smith gave a massive captain’s knock against Catalans on Saturday.

Substitutes

14. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Once more St Helens’ golden boy works his magic in the win over Leigh.

15. Chris Satae – Catalans Dragons

Was an incredible force off the bench for Catalans against Leeds.

16. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Another brace for Ash Handley as the Leeds man can’t seem to stop scoring.

17. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos

Registered two tries against Hull FC and was a constant thorn in Tony Smith’s side.

