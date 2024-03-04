Veteran Ryan Hall slams his and Hull KR’s performance in Salford Red Devils loss

VETERAN winger Ryan Hall has slammed his and Hull KR’s performance in general following Rovers’ 17-10 loss to Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

Willie Peters’ men had more than enough chances to crack the Salford line, but a combination of errors and steely Red Devils defence kept KR to just ten points.

That defeat ended Rovers’ unbeaten start to the 2024 Super League season after wins over Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos – and it’s fair to say that even KR players spoke out about the result.

Hall took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his own opinion on the defeat, posting: “No complaints today. I was awful. We were awful. A wake-up call every now and then can be a good thing, as long as we wake up from it! #rrtr”

No complaints today. I was awful. We were awful. A wake-up call every now and then can be a good thing, as long as we wake up from it! #rrtr https://t.co/7Jf9IHhOgJ — Ryan Hall (@Ryan5Hall) March 2, 2024

It was an honest assessment from Hall, with the 36-year-old enjoying a renaissance towards the back end of his career with Rovers.

